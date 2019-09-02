Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Comparison side by side

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.58 0.00 Jumia Technologies AG 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pinduoduo Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pinduoduo Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -64.3% -31% Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pinduoduo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Jumia Technologies AG’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Pinduoduo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jumia Technologies AG.

Analyst Recommendations

Pinduoduo Inc. and Jumia Technologies AG Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Jumia Technologies AG 0 1 2 2.67

$35.58 is Pinduoduo Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 8.57%. Competitively Jumia Technologies AG has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 97.31%. The results provided earlier shows that Jumia Technologies AG appears more favorable than Pinduoduo Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.4% of Jumia Technologies AG are owned by institutional investors. 1.24% are Pinduoduo Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinduoduo Inc. 6.4% 7.9% -4.42% -22.73% -1.02% -0.76% Jumia Technologies AG -20.39% -34.54% -63.78% 0% 0% -33.15%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Jumia Technologies AG.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Jumia Technologies AG beats Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.