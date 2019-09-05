PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Forms $15.72 Double Top; SM Energy Company (SM) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $900 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 45.33% above currents $9.86 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of SM in report on Monday, July 1 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30 with “Underweight”. See SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $10.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $10.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

19/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $20.0000 Reinitiate

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM Energy Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% or 21,280 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alyeska Group Ltd Partnership has 0.34% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Panagora Asset Management invested in 10,068 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). First Mercantile Trust owns 16,493 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 11,971 shares. Proshare reported 0% stake. Fir Tree Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 550,880 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 24,137 shares. 54,227 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 55,679 are owned by Riverhead Lc. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). 1492 Capital Mgmt Lc reported 75,708 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 18,192 shares.

The stock increased 3.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 269,500 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 23.71 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. $127,121 worth of stock was bought by Copeland David W on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $73,150 was bought by Ottoson Javan D.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on SM Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alexco Resource and Eldorado Gold among Energy/Materials gainers; Ramaco Resources and California Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.