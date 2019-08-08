PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Trades at $19.52 After Triangle; Advisors Capital Management Lowered Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) formed triangle with $17.96 target or 8.00% below today’s $19.52 share price. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) has $366.66M valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 19,279 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) stake by 8.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 13,297 shares as Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)’s stock rose 8.99%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 138,741 shares with $10.48M value, down from 152,038 last quarter. Dunkin Brands Group Inc now has $6.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $80.9. About 551,411 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “High Royalty Fees to Aid Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Beyond a Sound Investment – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands gains after Argus lift – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 4,605 shares. First Personal Ser accumulated 83 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 31 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 31,334 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Utah Retirement has 15,626 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 15,169 shares. Fiera Cap accumulated 541,596 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 8,856 were reported by Tower Rech Lc (Trc). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 591,073 shares. California-based Aperio Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Torray Limited Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Capstone Fin Advisors reported 66,563 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Highland Fds I (SNLN) stake by 47,975 shares to 1.01M valued at $17.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 7,541 shares and now owns 279,692 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 647,620 shares or 13.64% more from 569,900 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 10,940 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ). Morgan Stanley holds 110,433 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Department holds 0.21% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) for 50,750 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ). Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 0% or 11,426 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ). Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership holds 17,201 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 22,768 shares. Raymond James & Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 20,782 shares. 66,455 are owned by Guggenheim Lc. 48,600 were reported by Retail Bank Of America De. Granite Inv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ).