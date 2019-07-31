PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) At $19.26 Forms Top; Pura Vida Investments Has Trimmed Staar Surgical Co (Call) (STAA) Stake

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) formed multiple top with $20.80 target or 8.00% above today’s $19.26 share price. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) has $361.78 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 19,581 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) has risen 14.93% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500.

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased Staar Surgical Co (Call) (STAA) stake by 99.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 197,694 shares as Staar Surgical Co (Call) (STAA)’s stock declined 32.03%. The Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 562 shares with $362,000 value, down from 198,256 last quarter. Staar Surgical Co (Call) now has $1.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 573,597 shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 647,620 shares or 13.64% more from 569,900 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 66,455 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department reported 50,750 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ). Granite Investment Prns Lc reported 12,108 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 22,349 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associate accumulated 20,782 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 11,426 shares. 17,201 are held by Susquehanna Group Llp. Da Davidson holds 0.05% or 177,271 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 10,940 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ). State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ).

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) stake by 96,586 shares to 294,842 valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 82,729 shares and now owns 298,599 shares. Orthofix Med Inc was raised too.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity. BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P. bought $2.22M worth of stock or 100,000 shares.