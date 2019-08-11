PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) Is At $10.20 Formed Wedge; Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia (HPT) Shorts Raised By 10.36%

Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia (NASDAQ:HPT) had an increase of 10.36% in short interest. HPT’s SI was 5.44 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.36% from 4.93 million shares previously. With 742,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia (NASDAQ:HPT)’s short sellers to cover HPT’s short positions. The SI to Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia’s float is 3.35%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 771,402 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) has declined 11.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Rev $528.6M; 10/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Extends Maturities and Improves Pricing on $1.4B of Credit Facilities; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 94C; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Net $80.2M; 19/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Raises Dividend to 53c Vs. 52c; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +2%; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $528.6M, EST. $522.7M; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 19/04/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 53C/SHR, FROM 52C

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Hospitality Properties Trust shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 118.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 119.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd holds 58,614 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Garland Cap Mgmt has 2.18% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 173,129 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Element Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.01% or 13,134 shares in its portfolio. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 21,746 shares. 28,100 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Convergence Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 114,952 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.04% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Grp Limited has invested 0% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Highland Capital Limited Liability Company holds 169,000 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 9,525 were reported by Bancorp.