PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) Is At $10.12 Formed Wedge; Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 10.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Foxhaven Asset Management Lp holds 480,079 shares with $118.34 million value, down from 539,000 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $49.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.44M shares traded or 45.43% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) formed wedge up with $11.03 target or 9.00% above today’s $10.12 share price. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) has $323.81M valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 58,179 shares traded or 28.81% up from the average. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares while 3 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.44 million shares or 12.57% less from 1.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 28,244 shares. 35,539 are held by Oppenheimer And. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Co stated it has 11,850 shares. 66,159 were reported by First Foundation. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.09% in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK). Suntrust Banks holds 87,259 shares. Pure Fincl Advsr Incorporated holds 0.03% or 19,387 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 13,142 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 0% or 13,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 195,460 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 0% stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 8,147 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 10,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) for 206,967 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock or 2,031 shares. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million.

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $28500 highest and $242 lowest target. $268.29’s average target is 0.91% above currents $265.86 stock price. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $271 target in Monday, February 25 report. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Limited Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cls Investments Ltd invested in 0% or 246 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communications holds 0.29% or 4,955 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management stated it has 930 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. White Elm Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 67,300 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 8,074 shares. Marsico Capital Llc holds 21,047 shares. Navellier & Associate Incorporated has invested 0.93% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,586 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.07% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has 784,476 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Westover Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1.59% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Texas-based American Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.57% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ameriprise Fin reported 0.29% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Valley Natl Advisers invested in 0.05% or 645 shares.