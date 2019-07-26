PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) Is At $10.00 Formed Wedge; Panagora Asset Management Cut Moelis & Co (MC) Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Moelis & Co (MC) stake by 98.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 22,805 shares as Moelis & Co (MC)’s stock declined 27.83%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 252 shares with $10,000 value, down from 23,057 last quarter. Moelis & Co now has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 318,094 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 38.73% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & Co. 1Q Adjusted EPS Includes 19c Tax Benefi; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) formed wedge up with $10.30 target or 3.00% above today’s $10.00 share price. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) has $319.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 14,637 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) has risen 15.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.81% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Moelis & Co had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley maintained Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) rating on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4100 target.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) stake by 57,048 shares to 916,367 valued at $22.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC) stake by 91,743 shares and now owns 101,629 shares. Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares while 3 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.44 million shares or 12.57% less from 1.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Comm owns 13,800 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 87,259 shares stake. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK). Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) or 28,244 shares. Raymond James accumulated 19,913 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested in 66,159 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK). Cambridge Invest Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK). Creative Planning stated it has 10,944 shares. Pure Fincl Advsrs Inc stated it has 19,387 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 15,814 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0.09% in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK).