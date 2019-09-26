Pillar Pacific Capital Management Upped Position in Check Point Software Tech. LTD (CHKP); Paloma Partners Management Company Has Increased Its Finisar (FNSR) Holding by $1.09 Million

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Finisar Corporation (FNSR) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 49,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 204,636 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68M, up from 155,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Finisar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (CHKP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 41,312 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, up from 37,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.86. About 281,008 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares to 10,592 shares, valued at $20.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) by 3,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,304 shares, and cut its stake in Abb Ltd (Ads) (NYSE:ABB).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (Put) (NYSE:AMT) by 4,500 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,186 shares, and cut its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).