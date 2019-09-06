Pillar Pacific Capital Management Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Position By $1.10 Million; Premier Asset Managment Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Position

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 14.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc acquired 8,897 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 71,568 shares with $11.93M value, up from 62,671 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $544.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus on privacy instead of Facebook’s business model; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video); 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner; 16/05/2018 – Facebook has disabled almost 1.3 billion fake accounts over the past six months. Via @KurtWagner8 and @ranimolla:; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Sees Ongoing Social-Media Arms Race With Russia; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS COMPANY INTRODUCING TRIP CONSIDERATION FEATURE; 11/04/2018 – Satellite Application Catapult Deploys Cloudian for Limitlessly Scalable Storage; 20/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformationvia @cnbctech

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 35.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc acquired 6,168 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 23,689 shares with $4.25M value, up from 17,521 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $105.35B valuation. The stock increased 6.51% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 16.78M shares traded or 67.22% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B

Among 12 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.15’s average target is 10.08% above currents $190.9 stock price. Facebook had 29 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. Nomura upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 11 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners.

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 58,820 shares to 20,985 valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 7,082 shares and now owns 17,434 shares. Dowdupont Inc was reduced too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER also sold $4.05 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Puzo Michael J reported 1,275 shares. 59,692 are held by Advisor Prtnrs Limited Company. Telos Management Incorporated has 3,212 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 369,033 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. High Pointe Mngmt Lc has 1,510 shares. 45,532 are owned by Natl Asset. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,735 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com owns 7,712 shares. Ls Invest Llc holds 0.76% or 72,903 shares in its portfolio. 8,750 were reported by Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.92% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 26,332 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc has 1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scopus Asset Limited Partnership holds 2.56% or 525,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 11.30M shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 1.33% above currents $179.74 stock price. Nvidia had 44 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. Benchmark reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $21000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Friday, April 12 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 13.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,196 shares to 49,754 valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 4,175 shares and now owns 162,765 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability owns 16 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca stated it has 2,837 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,609 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt reported 250 shares. Fiera Cap holds 82,524 shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 792,138 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,943 were reported by Carret Asset Mngmt. 9,576 are owned by Vestor Limited Company. The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.33% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.26% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 634,611 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 35,428 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation stated it has 14 shares.