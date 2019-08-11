Pillar Pacific Capital Management Upped Its Whirlpool (WHR) Position by $716,100; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Mengis Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 23,585 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 18,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 613,099 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whirlpool sets out long-term goals – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Whirlpool Corporation Scores 100 Percent on 2019 Disability Equality Index – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Bit Oversold On Whirlpool – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool (WHR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,046 shares to 56,583 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,505 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 3,715 shares. Citigroup owns 6,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 1,531 are held by Cleararc Inc. Ohio-based Bartlett Ltd Com has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Laurion Capital Lp has 0.07% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 42,003 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 315,069 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 231,010 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd accumulated 120,132 shares. Nordea Management owns 70,435 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern accumulated 0.02% or 748,090 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And reported 396 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,849 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.