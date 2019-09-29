Pillar Pacific Capital Management Trimmed Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Position as Shares Declined; Yum! Brands (YUM) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Cut Stake by $1.13 Million

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 10,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 184,566 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.43 million, down from 194,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 873,083 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, down from 5,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58M shares traded or 19.04% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Admiral (VFIAX) by 1,866 shares to 3,100 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (NYSE:FCX) by 39,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07 million for 29.73 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.