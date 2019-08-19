Pillar Pacific Capital Management Trimmed Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Third Avenue Management Lowered Its Amerco (UHAL) Holding by $2.49 Million; Share Price Rose

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 6,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 77,818 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.06 million, down from 84,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $349.35. About 50,629 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 39,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, down from 40,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 109,577 shares to 11.56 million shares, valued at $105.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaboard Corp. (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 98 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Atn International Inc..

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMERCO’s (UHAL) Management Discusses Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AMERCO Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At AMERCOâ€™s (NASDAQ:UHAL) 5.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tollymore Investment Partners Q4 2018 Commentary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enersys Suffers From High Costs & ERP implementation Issues – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Asset managers farm out trading as costs and complexity climb – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Deutsche Telekom confident U.S. merger will still deliver cost savings – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: YETI, PII, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “South Africa’s Sasol delays results due to U.S. project glitch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.