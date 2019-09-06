Pillar Pacific Capital Management Trimmed Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holding as Stock Declined; Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $599,250; Valuation Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 55,471 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, down from 57,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $151.48. About 1.22M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $292.08. About 3.48M shares traded or 6.91% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 174,867 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $15.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 46,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 36.15 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raub Brock Cap LP owns 92,543 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 1.97% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 37,443 shares. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Management Communications has invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Natixis Advisors LP holds 152,382 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 1.99% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Iberiabank owns 0.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,317 shares. New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Cap has invested 2.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crestwood Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 8,552 shares. Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 6,522 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pure Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Co holds 1,229 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 85,372 were reported by Creative Planning. Us Bancorporation De reported 1.02 million shares. Midas Management Corp has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.25M for 19.22 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares to 58,630 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).