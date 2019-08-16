Pillar Pacific Capital Management Stake in Intuit (INTU) Has Cut by $456,750 as Share Value Rose; Aureus Asset Management Position in Healthequity (HQY) Has Increased by $2.83 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 49,575 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, down from 51,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $271.9. About 347,077 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 250,049 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50 million, up from 211,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 329,401 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,620 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Barbara Oil invested in 800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ironwood Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 186 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Parsec Financial Mngmt stated it has 1,305 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Company has 12,472 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur stated it has 3.25 million shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cap Inv Counsel has invested 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 1.14 million shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 7,722 shares. Conning invested in 0.05% or 6,435 shares. Haverford Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,789 shares to 77,881 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc Com by 2,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,140 shares to 52,644 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 140,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,523 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB).