Pillar Pacific Capital Management Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Boosted by $360,060 as Stock Rose; Forward Management Cut Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $500,565 as Stock Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,293 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 70,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 831,011 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 2,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 518,952 shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,574 shares to 97,466 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,505 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).