Pillar Pacific Capital Management Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) Trimmed by $335,475; As Ao Smith (AOS) Share Value Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Has Increased Stake

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 361,807 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 93,567 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 96,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.32. About 1.76M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A O Smith’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with the Water Council to discuss water technology – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Time to Hope for â€˜Turnaround Tuesdayâ€™ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 7,088 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 4,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 15,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited reported 127,550 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 8,924 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 219 shares. 7,452 are owned by Jane Street Group Ltd Liability. Fort LP holds 0.23% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 21,087 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.04% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 4,670 shares. Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,307 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management invested in 57,930 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Millennium Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : LOW, TGT, CM, ADI, VFC, AAP, GOGL, PLAB, ECC, AFMD – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWS, ADI, FIS, WP: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Beats Keep Coming, With Verizon, CocaCola, Twitter, Procter & Gamble All Solid – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.