Pillar Pacific Capital Management Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $1.10 Million; Visteon Corp. (VC) Shareholder Third Avenue Management Has Upped Holding

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 39,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 136,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, up from 96,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 290,085 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 6,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 17,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares were bought by Wilson Harry James.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6,456 shares to 77,818 shares, valued at $30.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,136 shares, and cut its stake in Cubic Corp. (NYSE:CUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.04% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 6,800 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Gsa Capital Prns Llp owns 11,666 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Management holds 12,740 shares. 5,340 were reported by Eagle Glob Advsr. Vanguard Group stated it has 2.82 million shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 10,416 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 5,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). American Int Grp Inc reported 56,467 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 25,507 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,685 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,574 shares to 97,466 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,754 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.