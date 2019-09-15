Pillar Pacific Capital Management Maintains Stake in Nice Systems LTD (NICE); Corning (GLW) Holding Raised by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 10,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 154,385 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13M, up from 143,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 4.25 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd (NICE) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 31,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 27,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $146.93. About 144,494 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning names Life Sciences leader – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Corning® Astraâ„¢ Glass Chosen for CCPD’s Oxide-LCD Line – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 2.6% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Business has 0.09% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 14,870 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.02% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Lumbard & Kellner Limited Company, New Hampshire-based fund reported 133,306 shares. Geode Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11.17M shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 9,775 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt stated it has 199,590 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds has 0.19% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 873,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 359,834 shares. Transamerica Fin Advsr holds 6 shares. Culbertson A N holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 125,740 shares. 53,303 were reported by Aull Monroe Investment Mngmt. Shelton Cap Management invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Mraz Amerine Assoc reported 15,120 shares stake. City accumulated 0.04% or 4,019 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,508 shares to 122,253 shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,715 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “S&P 500 closes 1% higher for second straight session on global stimulus talk, trade optimism – MarketWatch” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NICE Actimize Chosen by Bank Mayapada to Modernize its Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Program with the Power of AI – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HooYu Joins NICE Actimizeâ€™s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industryâ€™s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NICE inContact Announces New Partnerships in Australia Including Converged Communication Network Applications and Byte – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NICE Actimize Powers Compliance Investigations and Surveillance Detection With the Launch of AI-Driven ActimizeWatch Managed Analytics Service – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares to 10,592 shares, valued at $20.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (Ads) (NYSE:ABB) by 64,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,125 shares, and cut its stake in Netease.Com Inc Adr F Sponsore (NASDAQ:NTES).