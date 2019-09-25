Pillar Pacific Capital Management Maintains Position in Check Point Software Tech. LTD (CHKP); As Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Share Value Declined, Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $2.37 Million

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 20,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 941,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.91 million, down from 961,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $127.56. About 1.83M shares traded or 60.94% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (CHKP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 41,312 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, up from 37,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.17. About 749,122 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.68 million for 19.45 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 18,358 shares to 964,058 shares, valued at $57.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 94,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Pcl reported 256,617 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co has 21,462 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,662 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a Us-based fund reported 1,949 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Winfield holds 5,890 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 0.01% or 6,151 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 8,715 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 27,526 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 7,054 shares. Texas-based Next Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Citigroup accumulated 0.03% or 319,436 shares.

