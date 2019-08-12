Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lowered Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $332,514 as Stock Value Rose; Wasatch Advisors Has Raised Its Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Holding by $15.26 Million; Stock Value Rose

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 171,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.10M, up from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 9.14% or $9.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 949,930 shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 57,587 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, down from 58,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 921,902 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 40,356 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $96.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 116,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company reported 14,228 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2,921 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sun Life Financial reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 2,991 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 588,637 shares. Amer Gp reported 18,480 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Ajo LP has 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Fmr invested in 835,388 shares. 2.93M are owned by Vanguard Grp. Citigroup Inc owns 11,398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,300 are owned by Catalyst Limited Liability Corporation. New York-based Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.03% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Product Limited Liability Com reported 0.31% stake. Walleye Trading Lc owns 11,582 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.99 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,295 shares to 76,293 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc Com.

