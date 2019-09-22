Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lowered Its Expeditors Intl Of Washington (EXPD) Stake; Ally Financial Boosted Cisco Systems (NOC) Stake

Ally Financial Inc increased Cisco Systems Inc (NOC) stake by 720% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ally Financial Inc acquired 36,000 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Ally Financial Inc holds 41,000 shares with $3.59 million value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $62.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $368.18. About 3.49M shares traded or 313.92% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Expeditors Intl Of Washington (EXPD) stake by 23.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 8,450 shares as Expeditors Intl Of Washington (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 27,237 shares with $2.07M value, down from 35,687 last quarter. Expeditors Intl Of Washington now has $12.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 745,340 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -1.50% below currents $368.18 stock price. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $34000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $33500 target. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30000 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Defense Stocks With Cheap Options – Schaeffers Research” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Boeing Calls for Government Intervention Against Northrop in $60 Billion ICBM Competition – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “This Aerospace and Defense ETF Continues Impressing – ETF Trends” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Parsons to team with Northrop on $85B nuclear missile contract – Washington Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Financial holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,169 shares. 202,195 are held by Rothschild And Asset Us. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc reported 3,047 shares. State Street owns 17.59M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 40 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 711 shares. Burt Wealth has 0.04% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 275 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 3,815 shares. The California-based Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cullinan Assocs owns 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,000 shares. Brookstone Management invested in 0.01% or 631 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,184 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Gam Ag owns 40,243 shares. 855 were accumulated by Of Toledo Na Oh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Research holds 2,930 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 343,142 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 281,798 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp invested in 108,199 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zevin Asset Llc owns 43,608 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers owns 2,918 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 4,144 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.05% or 15.36M shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 208,400 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Limited Co owns 3,243 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Nebraska-based America First Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 4.8% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0.01% or 801,792 shares.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,957 shares to 51,711 valued at $18.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 1,160 shares and now owns 2,510 shares. Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) was raised too.