Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lifted Nice Systems LTD (NICE) Stake By $486,880; Summer Infant (SUMR)’s Sentiment Is 0.33

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Nice Systems Ltd (NICE) stake by 12.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc acquired 3,580 shares as Nice Systems Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 31,170 shares with $4.27M value, up from 27,590 last quarter. Nice Systems Ltd now has $9.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.5. About 93,955 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight

Summer Infant Inc (SUMR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.67, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 3 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 9 reduced and sold stock positions in Summer Infant Inc. The funds in our database now own: 8.57 million shares, down from 8.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Summer Infant Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Whitestream Joins NICE Actimizeâ€™s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industryâ€™s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Great Places to Retire Near the Beach 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NICE Actimize Revolutionizes Trade-Related Surveillance with SURVEIL-X, the Industry’s First AI-Powered, Cloud-Native, True Holistic Solution – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HooYu Joins NICE Actimizeâ€™s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industryâ€™s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NICE Actimize Expands the Enterprise Consulting & Advisory Practice to Provide Advanced Data and Application Managed Services – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NICE has $18700 highest and $125 lowest target. $150.88’s average target is 0.92% above currents $149.5 stock price. NICE had 14 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Friday, May 17 with “Market Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 18 by JP Morgan.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Summer Infant, Inc. for 6.83 million shares. Jbf Capital Inc. owns 260,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 7,098 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,623 shares.

More notable recent Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Summer Infant, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SUMR) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR), The Stock That Slid 64% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SUMR Brands Reports Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:SUMR – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SUMR Brands Reports First Quarter Results Nasdaq:SUMR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SUMR Brands Announces Upcoming Investor Events Nasdaq:SUMR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $6.25 million. The firm markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include audio, video, and Internet viewable monitors; gates, bedrails, baby proofing, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as wearable blankets, sleep aides and soothers, travel accessories, and swaddles; baby gear products, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards; and feeding products comprising bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics, and pacifiers.

The stock decreased 8.59% or $0.031 during the last trading session, reaching $0.33. About 51,243 shares traded or 113.29% up from the average. Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) has declined 70.59% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.59% the S&P500.