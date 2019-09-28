Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lifted Its Weibo International (WB) Position by $322,285; As Cdk Global (CDK) Stock Price Declined, Holder Scharf Investments Has Lowered Holding by $113.42 Million

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 8,012 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $396,000, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 499,619 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo International (WB) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 7,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 93,058 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 85,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 2.70M shares traded or 27.16% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.91M for 15.69 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CDK Global Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CDK Global Inc (CDK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CDK Global to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Insignia Group Added as Publisher on Fortellis Automotive Exchangeâ„¢ Platform – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 2,055 shares to 3,870 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,690 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Inc has 593 shares. Oaktree Limited Partnership invested 0.43% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 271,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Platinum Invest Management holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 3.10 million shares. 6,899 were accumulated by Bridgewater Associate Lp. Gam Holdg Ag invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.11% or 344,588 shares. Mcmillion Capital Management holds 0% or 206 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 48,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation invested in 25,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Fil Ltd reported 0% stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 188 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 22,405 shares.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brief Commentary On Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Weibo Stock Has Rallied – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chinese techs slide on de-listing chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Expands Its Ecosystem With an Instagram Clone – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.