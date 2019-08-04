Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lifted Its Check Point Software Tech. LTD (CHKP) Position; Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Shorts Increased By 10.43%

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (CHKP) stake by 15.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc acquired 4,980 shares as Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 37,942 shares with $4.80 million value, up from 32,962 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech. Ltd now has $17.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 998,383 shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) had an increase of 10.43% in short interest. AVYA’s SI was 11.79M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.43% from 10.68M shares previously. With 1.55M avg volume, 8 days are for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s short sellers to cover AVYA’s short positions. The SI to Avaya Holdings Corp’s float is 10.79%. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 1.05M shares traded. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has declined 41.27% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVYA News: 01/05/2018 – Discovery Education Selects Talkdesk Contact Center Platform to Replace Avaya System; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 2.4% of Avaya Holdings; 10/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings 2Q Loss $130M; 11/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – lntraNext Systems Event lntelligence™ Rated Avaya Aura 7.1 Compliant; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Avaya Holdings: Ronald Rittenmeyer Resigns as Director, Effective April 30; 25/04/2018 – Avaya Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Reporting Date; 17/04/2018 – Florius Delivers Outstanding, Online, Omnichannel Customer Experience With Avaya and Dimension Data; 17/04/2018 – Florius Delivers an Outstanding, Online, Omnichannel Customer Experience With Help From Avaya and Dimension Data

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Evercore maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (NYSE:SAP) stake by 2,657 shares to 49,239 valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,218 shares and now owns 57,587 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

