Pillar Pacific Capital Management Increases Stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX); Rothschild Investment Decreased Alliancebernstein Hldgs LP Uni (AB) Position as Valuation Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 39,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 293,427 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 253,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 15.69M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT EARMARKS CASHFLOW FOR DEBT, INVESTMENTS, SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Hldgs Lp Uni (AB) by 48.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 19,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 20,960 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $623,000, down from 40,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Hldgs Lp Uni for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 157,327 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 09/05/2018 – DowDuPont Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q Net $58.3M; 26/03/2018 – AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP QTRLY GAAP NET REVENUES $867.8 MLN VS $764.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP QTRLY AB HOLDING DILUTED ADJ EPU $0.73; 26/03/2018 – AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 2,055 shares to 3,870 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,690 shares, and cut its stake in Abb Ltd (Ads) (NYSE:ABB).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. Shares for $1.74 million were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $847.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 30,395 shares to 37,599 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Tr 500 Index Ad (VFIAX) by 1,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.81 million for 11.43 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

