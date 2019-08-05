Pillar Pacific Capital Management Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Legal & General Group Plc Has Decreased Telus (TU) Stake By $1.14 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 35.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc acquired 6,168 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 23,689 shares with $4.25M value, up from 17,521 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $91.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.38% or $10.28 during the last trading session, reaching $150.91. About 8.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 21.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc sold 30,816 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 109,387 shares with $4.05M value, down from 140,203 last quarter. Telus Corp now has $21.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 146,450 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,699 shares to 159,250 valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) stake by 1,748 shares and now owns 14,908 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension holds 564,363 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon reported 4.70M shares. Andra Ap accumulated 12,500 shares. Essex Fin Services accumulated 0.2% or 3,732 shares. Moreover, Aviance Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sky Inv Grp Inc Limited Co owns 7,160 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Inv Incorporated holds 0.07% or 1,885 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 491 shares. Hwg Hldg LP reported 5,201 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cap Impact Ltd owns 17,620 shares. First Citizens National Bank And stated it has 8,911 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Company holds 4,095 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Nordea stated it has 426,971 shares. Paradigm Asset Company Limited Company invested in 0% or 450 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 48 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Susquehanna. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Craig Hallum initiated NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

Legal & General Group Plc increased Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) stake by 28,075 shares to 234,126 valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 478,245 shares and now owns 2.82M shares. Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) was raised too.

