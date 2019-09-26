Pillar Pacific Capital Management Holds Holding in Apple (AAPL); Kcm Investment Advisors Has Raised Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $453,220

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 106,199 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.02M, up from 97,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 16.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 252,815 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.46 million, up from 249,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.16. About 7.62 million shares traded or 39.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Churchill reported 0.36% stake. 111,943 were accumulated by Scotia Capital Inc. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc reported 566,800 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Macquarie accumulated 0.06% or 278,622 shares. Pictet North America Advisors has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). South State invested 0.94% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). American Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,167 shares. Professional Advisory Service holds 0.1% or 4,000 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 51,730 shares. 2,448 are owned by Milestone Group. Wharton Business Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 9,238 shares. Pitcairn reported 12,313 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Brookmont Capital Mngmt holds 41,743 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 22,888 shares to 15,428 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 74,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,702 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 23,643 shares stake. Northstar Group holds 44,428 shares. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Leisure Capital Management owns 3.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,370 shares. Osterweis Management has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,717 shares. Altfest L J And Inc invested in 0.92% or 17,468 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 89,463 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. California-based Regis Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Welch Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation New York has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,115 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 292,300 shares. Schnieders Ltd Liability Co holds 3.29% or 42,395 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi reported 146,335 shares. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca owns 842,800 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn reported 8,221 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Somerset Trust has 26,010 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio.