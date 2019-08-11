Pillar Pacific Capital Management Holding in Whirlpool (WHR) Has Increased by $716,100 as Market Value Rose; Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Increased Position in Abb Limited (ABB)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 1.40 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 29/03/2018 – ABB CHAIRMAN SAYS WITH ITS SOLID FOUNDATION AND FOCUSED AND STRENGTHENED PORTFOLIO, ABB IS WELLPOSITIONED TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP POSITIVELY IN THE COMING YEAR – AGM SPEECH; 26/03/2018 – Swiss Robotics Company ABB to Double Production in China (Video); 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Wartsila buys navigation firm Transas to push autonomous shipping; 08/03/2018 – TERMO2POWER SA T2P.WA – IN TALKS WITH SWEDISH-SWISS COMPANY ABB WHICH IS INTERESTED IN CO’S TECHNOLOGY; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 23,585 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 18,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 640,010 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Prtns (NYSE:EPD) by 32,248 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $29.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 29,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 819,052 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,281 shares to 187,041 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,471 shares, and cut its stake in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Co Ltd Llc stated it has 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com invested in 5,152 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 46,787 shares. Blackrock holds 4.34 million shares. Advisers Ltd Com has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1,848 shares. 10,730 were reported by Palladium Prtn. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications reported 128 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc stated it has 0.11% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Gw Henssler & Associates Limited has 2,739 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 296 shares stake. Hartford Fincl Management holds 58 shares. North Star Invest Corporation holds 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 345 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,982 shares.

