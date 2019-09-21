Pillar Pacific Capital Management Holding in Nice Systems LTD (NICE) Has Increased as Share Price Rose; Prospector Partners Raised Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Share Value Declined

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd (NICE) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 31,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 27,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.5. About 94,055 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 65.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 49,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 124,700 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 75,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76M shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (Ads) (NYSE:ABB) by 64,655 shares to 112,125 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,690 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS).

