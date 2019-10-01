Pillar Pacific Capital Management Holding in Check Point Software Tech. LTD (CHKP) Upped by $387,550; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) by $806,000

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (CHKP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 41,312 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78M, up from 37,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.36. About 320,721 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 23,440 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (Ads) (NYSE:ABB) by 64,655 shares to 112,125 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) by 3,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,304 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 15,619 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advsr has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Birch Run Cap LP accumulated 435,527 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 178,324 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 2,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 6,166 shares stake. 36,622 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Renaissance Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 3,494 were reported by Pinebridge Ltd Partnership. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,139 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Moreover, Parkside Finance Savings Bank has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 35,000 shares. Millennium Management Lc stated it has 164,533 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com accumulated 55,532 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.

