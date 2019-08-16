Pillar Pacific Capital Management Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Has Increased by $360,450 as Stock Rose; Agf Investments Has Decreased Position in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) as Valuation Declined

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 100,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 92,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 2.13M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 389,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.66M, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 414,454 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Azul Sa Adr by 70,000 shares to 171,227 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 18,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 3.15 million shares. Rdl Financial Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,728 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co owns 1.21M shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Llc invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Paradigm Asset Limited holds 10,210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 331,605 shares. Freshford Capital Management Ltd Co reported 2.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.12% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.25 million shares. Lumina Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company holds 87,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,636 shares. Moreover, Jnba Advisors has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sloane Robinson Llp holds 0.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 5,400 shares. First Financial In reported 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 123,642 are owned by Waverton Investment Ltd.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,225 shares to 97,505 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,583 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.