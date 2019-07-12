Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Upped Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Holding By $382,958; SPROUTLY CDA ORDINARY SHARES (SRUTF) Shorts Raised By 1939.71%

SPROUTLY CDA INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SRUTF) had an increase of 1939.71% in short interest. SRUTF’s SI was 138,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1939.71% from 6,800 shares previously. With 548,000 avg volume, 0 days are for SPROUTLY CDA INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SRUTF)’s short sellers to cover SRUTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.58% or $0.0316 during the last trading session, reaching $0.448. About 259,711 shares traded. Sproutly Canada, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRUTF) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) stake by 17.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc acquired 8,906 shares as Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 58,630 shares with $2.56M value, up from 49,724 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd F now has $56.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 1.66M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Sproutly Canada, Inc. produces and sells cannabis in primarily Canada. The company has market cap of $81.04 million.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (NYSE:SAP) stake by 2,657 shares to 49,239 valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 3,225 shares and now owns 97,505 shares. Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Corporation invested in 0.05% or 6,450 shares. Waters Parkerson & Commerce Ltd Llc holds 283,211 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated accumulated 0.41% or 42,570 shares. Zuckerman Investment Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 15,762 shares. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.53% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 284,421 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 5.89M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.58% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 81,722 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 77 shares. City has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kings Point Capital Mgmt invested in 282 shares or 0% of the stock. Amg National Financial Bank owns 59,581 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Renaissance Grp Llc holds 5,525 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).