Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) as Share Price Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Lifted Stake

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 3550% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 7.51M shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,304 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 14,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 770,606 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.82M for 6.12 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo International (NASDAQ:WB) by 7,495 shares to 93,058 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 68,623 are held by Muhlenkamp Company Incorporated. Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Boston holds 0.19% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Girard Limited holds 0.18% or 7,349 shares. Davidson Advisors has invested 0.95% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Guggenheim Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 20,582 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 1,100 shares. Parkside Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 6,367 shares. Prescott General Partners Limited Liability Company invested 1.43% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ing Groep Nv invested in 6,738 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Horizon Invs Limited has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Price Michael F has 80,100 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 1,149 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

