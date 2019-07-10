Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Stake; Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) SI Increased By 4.18%

Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) had an increase of 4.18% in short interest. ENSV’s SI was 249,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.18% from 239,100 shares previously. With 34,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s short sellers to cover ENSV’s short positions. The SI to Enservco Corporation’s float is 0.85%. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.0045 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3755. About 49,946 shares traded. Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) has declined 55.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSV News: 28/03/2018 – Enservco Expects 1Q Rev to Exceed $20M Vs. $13.8M Year-Ago; 12/04/2018 – ENSERVCO Updates Investors on 1Q Fincl Expectations; 22/03/2018 – Enservco 4Q Rev $14.1M; 21/05/2018 – ENSERVCO Announces Appointment of Kevin C. Kersting To New Position of Chief Operating Officer; 22/03/2018 Enservco 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 21/05/2018 – ENSERVCO Announces Appointment of Kevin C. Kersting to New Position of Oper Chief; 10/05/2018 – Enservco 1Q Rev $21.1M; 12/04/2018 – ENSERVCO CORP – MANAGEMENT REITERATES EXPECTATIONS FOR “CONTINUED GROWTH MOMENTUM” IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – ENSERVCO Announces Departure of Senior Vice President of Field Operations Austin Peitz After 20-Year Career in Which the Compan; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enservco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSV)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) stake by 4.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,320 shares as Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 55,471 shares with $7.96 million value, down from 57,791 last quarter. Illinois Tool Works Inc now has $47.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $146.41. About 1.41M shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 1.02% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.97 per share. ITW’s profit will be $648.30 million for 18.39 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.94% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM sold 18,651 shares worth $2.57 million. $1.99 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares were sold by Hartnett John R..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Northcoast. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Bank of America.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.40 million. The firm operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.