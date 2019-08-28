Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Trimmed Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holding By $331,760; Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund (DDF) Sentiment Is 1.67

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) stake by 4.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,320 shares as Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 55,471 shares with $7.96 million value, down from 57,791 last quarter. Illinois Tool Works Inc now has $46.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $145. About 1.20 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Among 6 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is -0.46% below currents $145 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ITW in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. Argus Research maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Friday, May 10. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $15000 target. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Northcoast. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15400 target in Monday, July 29 report.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $664.97 million for 17.60 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Linde Plc Com stake by 2,497 shares to 41,140 valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 8,010 shares and now owns 100,770 shares. Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) was raised too.

The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 20,014 shares traded. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.