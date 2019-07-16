Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Trimmed Csx (CSX) Stake By $308,950; LF Capital Acquistion – Class A (LFAC) Sellers Increased By 4.38% Their Shorts

LF Capital Acquistion Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:LFAC) had an increase of 4.38% in short interest. LFAC’s SI was 147,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.38% from 141,400 shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 19 days are for LF Capital Acquistion Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:LFAC)’s short sellers to cover LFAC’s short positions. The SI to LF Capital Acquistion Corp – Class A’s float is 1.12%. It closed at $10.19 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 4,175 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock rose 8.80%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 162,765 shares with $12.18M value, down from 166,940 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $63.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 2.78 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company has market cap of $197.75 million.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 4,128 shares to 21,594 valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 8,010 shares and now owns 100,770 shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch Assocs In has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Atlantic Union Comml Bank owns 4,813 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 32,473 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Management has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Logan Mgmt reported 99,561 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 7.18M shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 9,550 shares. Decatur Cap Mngmt reported 123,625 shares stake. Sageworth Communications owns 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1,434 shares. First Commonwealth Pa reported 3,155 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 19,441 shares. The Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Gemmer Asset Llc owns 229 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $78 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $78 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $74 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. UBS downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Friday, April 5 to “Neutral” rating.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Mantle Ridge LP sold $125.49 million.