Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Trimmed By $432,783 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 22 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 26 reduced and sold their stakes in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust. The active investment managers in our database now own: 6.88 million shares, down from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 17 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,699 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 159,250 shares with $18.78M value, down from 162,949 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 115,093 shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust declares $0.0516 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs – New Lowest Levels For The Prices In The Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Interview With Shan Saeed, Chief Economist At IQI Global: A Bullish Oil Price Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust for 742,574 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 212,325 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 80,599 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors, a California-based fund reported 34,590 shares.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $677.97 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 27.85 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft The Latest To Be Criticized For Using Humans To Listen To User Audio – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) stake by 8,906 shares to 58,630 valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Linde Plc Com stake by 2,497 shares and now owns 41,140 shares. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.