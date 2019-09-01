Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Raised Whirlpool (WHR) Stake By $716,100; KB Home (KBH) Had 5 Bulls

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 29.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc acquired 5,425 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 23,585 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 18,160 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $8.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 556,076 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is 3.74% above currents $28.09 stock price. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research upgraded KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Thursday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Wednesday, March 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 10. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. See KB Home (NYSE:KBH) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $35.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $30.0000 Upgrade

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 14.55% above currents $139.09 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Longbow. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of WHR in report on Thursday, June 6 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 9,281 shares to 187,041 valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,196 shares and now owns 49,754 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 34,142 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 126,704 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 6,692 shares. Greenhaven Assoc holds 6.69% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 2.83 million shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 115,241 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0.05% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 19,892 are held by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 234 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 9,942 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 6,359 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 2,674 shares in its portfolio. Asset Lc accumulated 5.05% or 45,220 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 6,200 shares.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13 are held by Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability. Signaturefd Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Citigroup holds 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 104,817 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 916,367 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 11,342 are held by Lpl Fin. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And owns 84,153 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 200,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 23,772 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Proshare Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 16,390 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Inc reported 337,400 shares.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 1.15 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco