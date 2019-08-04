Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Shares Rose; As Kimball Intl (KBAL) Shares Rose, Ajo LP Has Lifted by $687,694 Its Position

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Kimball Intl (KBAL) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 49,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% . The institutional investor held 357,904 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 308,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Kimball Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 43,177 shares traded. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 7.90% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider To Retire, Step Down As Chairman — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider to Retire on Oct. 3; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – BOB SCHNEIDER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL – BOARD ESTABLISHED A CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 76,293 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 70,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.52M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 36,284 shares to 176,173 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grp (NYSE:RGA) by 2,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,195 shares to 93,567 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,587 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

