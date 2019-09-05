Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $1.10 Million; As F M C (FMC) Stock Price Rose, Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 6,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 17,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.35B market cap company. The stock increased 6.51% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 16.78 million shares traded or 68.42% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 57,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 638,215 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35 million for 27.34 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 39 shares. 19,211 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 2.64% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 704,782 shares. Glenview Cap Limited holds 6.28% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 9.17M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 115,416 shares. 5,019 are held by Ls Inv Ltd Liability Co. Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 6,970 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management reported 5,400 shares stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 96,453 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 10,881 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.12% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 4,779 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus accumulated 214 shares.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are FMC Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 4,250 shares to 14,250 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 33,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia: Inflating Growth Once Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Joins VMware to Drive AI Acceptance Amid Enterprises – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Is a Buy When the Chips Are Down – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.