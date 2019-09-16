Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Raised Its Weibo International (WB) Position; Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Sentiment Is 0.96

Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is without change, as only 25 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 26 reduced and sold stock positions in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 13.61 million shares, down from 15.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Putnam Premier Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 22 Increased: 11 New Position: 14.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Weibo International (WB) stake by 8.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc acquired 7,495 shares as Weibo International (WB)’s stock declined 42.35%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 93,058 shares with $4.05M value, up from 85,563 last quarter. Weibo International now has $11.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 535,470 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $546.06 million. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It has a 440.83 P/E ratio. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 46,437 shares traded. Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Putnam Premier Income Trust for 300,256 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 4.38 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.22% invested in the company for 63,538 shares. The Minnesota-based Cahill Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co Llc, a New York-based fund reported 154,800 shares.

