Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Raised Its Check Point Software Tech. LTD (CHKP) Holding; As Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Its Position

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (CHKP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 41,312 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78M, up from 37,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.9. About 1.26M shares traded or 36.07% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 264,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 240,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80 million shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) by 3,604 shares to 11,304 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 2,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,870 shares, and cut its stake in Abb Ltd (Ads) (NYSE:ABB).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership invested in 363,494 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.2% or 1.51M shares. Orleans Mngmt La reported 92,094 shares stake. Mechanics Bankshares Department reported 70,952 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Menlo Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 3.34% or 167,185 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has invested 0.93% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pnc Services Group Inc Inc owns 10.61M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.28% or 221,644 shares. Graybill Bartz And Limited holds 2.53% or 127,128 shares in its portfolio. 10 accumulated 113,605 shares. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aperio Limited Liability holds 5.73M shares.

