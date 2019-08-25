Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Value Rose; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Upped Its Logmein (LOGM) Holding by $7.53 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 67,815 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97M, down from 71,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 280,542 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 15,890 shares worth $4.32M. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares to 9,926 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 1.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 12,725 shares. Brown Mgmt Llc owns 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,285 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 0.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 17,160 are owned by Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) reported 30,405 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 99,991 shares. Edmp, Florida-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.03M shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 22,694 shares. Alley Communication Ltd reported 2.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.3% or 30,571 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 758,835 shares. Harvey Mgmt Inc has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.45 million shares or 4.07% of its portfolio.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 239,589 shares to 339,083 shares, valued at $23.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 487,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,984 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Investment Ltd invested 1.06% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 9,600 shares. 26,273 are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Envestnet Asset Management reported 56,536 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alyeska Inv LP reported 1.99% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Glenmede Tru Na owns 610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co holds 33,724 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 13,498 shares in its portfolio. Filament Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Hillsdale Invest Management accumulated 5,290 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 135,792 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 81,742 shares. Hbk Investments LP owns 200,000 shares. 2,577 are held by Strategic Global Limited Liability Co.