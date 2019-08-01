Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $486,486 as Stock Value Rose; Universal Health Services (UHS) Holder Leuthold Group Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 97,466 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51 million, down from 100,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28 million shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 10,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 72,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, down from 82,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $150.86. About 689,452 shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.23 million for 16.33 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medicare Update Puts Hospitals in Bulls’ Crosshairs – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UHS Q2 top line up 7%; earnings up 5% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 25,754 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% or 1,390 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 127,079 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). The Australia-based Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 29,535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 66,198 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.06% or 42,802 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 21,806 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.18% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Guggenheim Cap Llc stated it has 24,780 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp owns 560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,566 shares to 15,063 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sq Limited Liability reported 9.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated reported 40,165 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 1.24% or 16,555 shares. Reik Communication Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,851 shares. Cypress Group stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inv Services holds 29,180 shares. Boyar Asset Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,219 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 127,256 shares or 1.58% of the stock. California-based Amer Assets Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private reported 93,643 shares. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Com reported 176,868 shares stake. Two Sigma Securities Ltd has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hallmark Mgmt invested 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Family Firm has 7,374 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Herald Investment Ltd has invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc Com by 2,497 shares to 41,140 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).