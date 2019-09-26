Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lowered Its Abb LTD (Ads) (ABB) Holding as Stock Declined; Fil LTD Maintains Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (Ads) (ABB) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 64,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 112,125 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 176,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd (Ads) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 238,390 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA ORDER BACKLOG AT 116.3B RUPEES AS OF MARCH 31; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS SAYS POWER GRIDS WILL GET IN PROFIT MARGIN CORRIDOR OF 10 TO 14 PCT IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – TERMO2POWER SA T2P.WA – IN TALKS WITH SWEDISH-SWISS COMPANY ABB WHICH IS INTERESTED IN CO’S TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS LATE CYCLE BUSINESS HAS STABILISED AND WILL GET BETTER TOWARDS END OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED; 19/03/2018 – Wartsila buys navigation firm Transas to push autonomous shipping

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 42,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 533,377 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.94M, up from 490,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 319,559 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elm Ridge Management Limited Liability invested in 3.58% or 51,500 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.14% or 56,600 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co holds 1.22M shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 13,100 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc invested in 51,896 shares or 2.35% of the stock. The West Virginia-based City Hldg has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 4.22 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 161,499 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co has 27,633 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advsrs Preferred Lc has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 291 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc owns 84,379 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kwmg Lc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 4,444 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 437,280 shares to 316,530 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 20,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,517 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Admiral (VFIAX) by 1,866 shares to 3,100 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN).