Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lowered Intuit (INTU) Stake By $456,750; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 0.03% above currents $385.05 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $37100 target. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $35600 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. See Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $356.0000 New Target: $376.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $360.0000 New Target: $395.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $369.0000 New Target: $379.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $385.0000 New Target: $420.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $324.0000 New Target: $356.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $340.0000 New Target: $370.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $365.0000 New Target: $385.0000 Maintain

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 3.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,750 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 49,575 shares with $12.96M value, down from 51,325 last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $71.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $283.73. About 873,133 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Lockheed Martin Corporation shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 8,707 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% or 28,483 shares. Willis Invest Counsel accumulated 136,100 shares. Oregon-based M Hldg Secs has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 152 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Lp has 39,016 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Finance Architects Incorporated reported 218 shares. King Wealth stated it has 17,329 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. First Personal Fin accumulated 458 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Daiwa Group reported 18,373 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 157,611 are held by Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd. Johnson Finance Gru invested in 0.17% or 6,490 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 542,438 shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts reported 0.67% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.85 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. It has a 18.77 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $385.05. About 501,219 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum that penalizes China for stealing U.S. companies’ intellectual property; 20/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin Wins $107.4M Deal to Support CH-53K Aircraft – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR also bought $509,534 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $289.44’s average target is 2.01% above currents $283.73 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, August 23. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $28500 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $285 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $27600 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30000 target in Friday, August 23 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cypress Capital Limited Liability Co (Wy) has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Epoch Inv invested in 22,717 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership invested 6.66% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Jacobson And Schmitt Advisors holds 22,162 shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.12 million shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt has 87,800 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Atria Ltd Com has 0.16% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Tru holds 890 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 800 are held by Barbara Oil. Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Spectrum Mgmt Gru holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,130 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% or 1,097 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0% or 9,729 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 5.36% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Linde Plc Com stake by 2,497 shares to 41,140 valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped L3 Technologies Inc. stake by 2,110 shares and now owns 9,926 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Intuit (INTU) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit Management Talks Online Ecosystem Revenue, TurboTax Live, and More – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.