Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lowered Intuit (INTU) Position by $752,985; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Saturna Capital Trimmed Holding

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 46,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 49,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 6,109 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571,000, down from 13,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 7.07M shares traded or 178.29% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Advisory Inc invested in 0.05% or 3,041 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 6,422 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Co has 39,648 shares. 94,980 are owned by Bessemer Grp Inc. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 16,697 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.25% or 4,128 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.57% or 31,236 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 135,868 were accumulated by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus. Texas Yale Corporation stated it has 22,556 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Canal Insur holds 1% or 32,500 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3.63M shares. Doheny Asset Ca has 17,398 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,580 shares to 31,170 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,512 were reported by M&T State Bank Corporation. Horizon Limited Liability Company owns 2,834 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 29,526 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 2,115 shares. Forte Ltd Com Adv, New York-based fund reported 28,526 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Godsey Gibb Associate holds 0.04% or 1,037 shares. Tctc Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Financial Bank Of Mellon invested in 2.88 million shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Com Ma holds 0.24% or 2.22M shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Corp stated it has 4,867 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Company Ma has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 228,021 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

