Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake as Market Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $784,080 as Valuation Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 302,114 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41 million, down from 311,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 9,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 196,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 5,056 shares to 24,229 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 4,300 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1,075 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Central National Bank holds 0.12% or 6,861 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Williams Jones & Llc has invested 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.54 million shares. 900,639 are owned by Zacks Mngmt. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,049 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 328,173 shares stake. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.17% or 14,984 shares. Marathon Mngmt owns 6,997 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 0.55% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 320,704 shares. Pennsylvania accumulated 1,515 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Veritable LP holds 392,762 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares to 9,926 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Management Com Inc Al invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 1.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 801,828 shares. Catalyst Lc has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Co holds 3.89% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 279,429 shares. Garland Cap Management owns 127,811 shares or 4.78% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Co stated it has 47,276 shares. Sageworth Tru Com owns 2,238 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 3.25 million shares. Matarin Management Lc holds 0.43% or 110,308 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Capital owns 227,997 shares. Sabal Trust Comm invested in 2.95% or 613,533 shares. S R Schill Assoc, a Washington-based fund reported 20,985 shares. Sky Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 11,021 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Opus Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 0.37% stake.