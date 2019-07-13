Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) by $382,958; Fisher Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Prosperity Bancshares (PB) by $508,806 as Share Price Declined

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,630 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 49,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 7,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 370,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.57M, down from 377,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 362,688 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 7.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.43% the S&P500.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,175 shares to 162,765 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,505 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novatek Oao Gdr Each Repr Gdr by 3,257 shares to 42,052 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Basf Se Adr (BASFY) by 657,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

