Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lifted Its Nice Systems LTD (NICE) Holding; Innospec (IOSP) Sellers Decreased By 4% Their Shorts

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased Nice Systems Ltd (NICE) stake by 12.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc acquired 3,580 shares as Nice Systems Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc holds 31,170 shares with $4.27 million value, up from 27,590 last quarter. Nice Systems Ltd now has $9.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 68,842 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 28/03/2018 – NICE Receives Robotics Achievement Award from Leading Industry Researcher; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers

Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) had a decrease of 4% in short interest. IOSP’s SI was 359,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4% from 374,900 shares previously. With 106,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s short sellers to cover IOSP’s short positions. The SI to Innospec Inc’s float is 1.5%. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 24,396 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 2,885 shares to 46,690 valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Expeditors Intl Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) stake by 8,450 shares and now owns 27,237 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NICE has $18700 highest and $125 lowest target. $150.88’s average target is 4.08% above currents $144.96 stock price. NICE had 14 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Friday, May 17 with “Market Outperform”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18. Oppenheimer maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NICE Robotic Process Automation and NEVA Named Leader in Intelligent Automation by Leading Analyst Firm – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NICE Actimize Recognized as a Leader for Anti-Money Laundering Solutions by Independent Research Firm, Receiving Highest Scores in Both Current Offering and Strategy – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ArkOwl Joins NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry’s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Industries Group Drives Innovation Through NICE Satmetrix – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to gas and oil exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. It operates through four divisions: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. It has a 23.57 P/E ratio. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.